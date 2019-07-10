Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shares Declined While Churchill Management Decreased by $333,914 Its Position; As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 5.15M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,613 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 195,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32 million shares, valued at $67.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 338 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sigma Planning Corp has 18,754 shares. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 23,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr reported 35,844 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 507,435 shares or 2.52% of the stock. 85,400 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 5.35M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 115,700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 232,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps holds 0.01% or 88,761 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 3,230 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 21,507 shares to 347,697 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 26,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

