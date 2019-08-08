Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Raised Stake; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 657,520 shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $991.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Arrow Electronics Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry – Business Wire" on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Arrow Electronics Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Arrow Electronics Teams With ADLINK and Microsoft to Enable Faster Deployment of Industrial IoT Solutions – Business Wire" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

