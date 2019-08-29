Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Cut Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $13.46 Million as Stock Price Declined

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 960,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99 million, down from 977,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 4.73M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3505.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 55,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, up from 1,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $201.45. About 762,852 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,300 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 15.49M shares. Ok accumulated 82,490 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.29% or 667,314 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 382,984 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 62,210 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 11,341 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Webster Bank & Trust N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,978 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability Co owns 677,815 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 65,495 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. 32,929 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Llc New York. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 11.66 million shares. Novare Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 2.31% or 324,541 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability owns 2,475 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd has 0.27% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 9,493 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1,468 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited accumulated 1,500 shares. 4,800 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Vanguard Group owns 8.16M shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 5.45M shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 12,485 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 609 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 913 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 932 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 21,261 shares to 19,078 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,494 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).