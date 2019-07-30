Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Value Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Stake; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Has Increased Its Stake by $427,500 as Stock Price Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 747,905 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 960,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99M, down from 977,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.29M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 328,850 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 145,140 shares. 81,595 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 952,246 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd owns 68,920 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Twin Cap invested in 0.11% or 23,415 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 40,639 shares. Jag Cap Lc invested 0.33% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fmr Llc holds 0.2% or 17.16 million shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 16,608 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.85% or 44,863 shares in its portfolio. Stelliam Inv Management LP has invested 0.84% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 146,950 shares to 254,380 shares, valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 234,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 122,961 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Accredited Inc reported 7,357 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 4,835 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Company accumulated 18,335 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust Investment, a Florida-based fund reported 29,784 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 91,193 shares. Meritage reported 89,234 shares stake. Forbes J M & Company Ltd Liability Partnership reported 199,473 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Lc holds 1.11% or 168,967 shares in its portfolio. Everence holds 100,649 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 2.61 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hengehold Management has 6,768 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 142,725 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% or 5,715 shares.

