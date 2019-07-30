Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding Boosted by Green Square Capital Llc; Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Price Declined

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 10.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 108.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 19,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,435 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 17,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc Com (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43,037 shares to 35,218 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM) by 113,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,792 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.