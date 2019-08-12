Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder World Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Davidson D A & Company Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered by $1.06 Million

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 18,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 464,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50 million, down from 483,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 18,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 278,556 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 260,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 30,390 shares to 301,843 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 19,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion LP owns 118,522 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 109,790 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Motco accumulated 835 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc reported 20,072 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 913 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Monetary Management Gru holds 0.3% or 13,125 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,216 shares. Syntal Limited reported 8,718 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Capital Ltd Co holds 337,282 shares. 31,565 are held by Blume Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14M shares. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.71% or 27,321 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 148,720 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Agf Invests Inc has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Welch Ltd Liability Com invested in 91,954 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 21.62 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 830,190 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc, California-based fund reported 5.02M shares. Thomasville Comml Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 284,012 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.98% stake. Bokf Na holds 394,848 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barnett & Communications holds 0.03% or 1,148 shares in its portfolio.

