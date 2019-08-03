Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.02 Million as Shares Rose; Private Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by $367,005 as Valuation Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 328,190 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 372,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51 million shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Since IPO (Correct)

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,695 shares to 45,268 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,088 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.04% or 8,515 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Deprince Race Zollo invested in 481,816 shares. 17,626 are held by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Interocean Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 32,799 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability owns 85,593 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Fosun Interest. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.53% or 73,134 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 12,352 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.28% or 2.73 million shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,413 shares. 16,831 were reported by Parkside Bancorp Trust. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 127,091 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 2.12% or 189,829 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

