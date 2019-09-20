Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Montag A & Associates Lifted Holding; Biltmore Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $382,602

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 44,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 699,137 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60M, up from 654,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 8.07M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22,475 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,364 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Uts (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,170 shares. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 43,900 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 724,169 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3.38 million shares. American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Middleton & Ma holds 15,283 shares. Compton Incorporated Ri reported 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gibson Ltd Com owns 5,835 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.26% or 191,149 shares in its portfolio. 80,975 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com owns 242,483 shares. Bainco Intll Investors holds 1.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 210,537 shares. Mutual Of America Llc owns 512,548 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Management Inc holds 7,437 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 25,030 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 41.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 1.39M shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 1,834 shares. Central Savings Bank & reported 1.2% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 9,958 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old State Bank In owns 13,529 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 130,486 shares. Boys Arnold And Communication has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 40,743 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 2,324 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 58,905 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 454,627 shares. Peoples Fincl invested in 6,724 shares. Addison Cap reported 1,378 shares. Canyon Capital Limited Com reported 302,572 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.