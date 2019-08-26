Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Its Stake; Clark Estates Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 5.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.11M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 79,561 shares to 574,359 shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,045 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares to 45,298 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

