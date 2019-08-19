Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $552,000; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Upped Its Position by $706,295

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33 million, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 3.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 24,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 293,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 268,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.05M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWQ) by 21,717 shares to 291,643 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Loeb Prns holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T Corp owns 10,930 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.5% or 147,155 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 10,940 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 71,758 shares. Cv Starr Com Inc Tru has 450,000 shares for 5.75% of their portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & accumulated 17,358 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 79,243 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 72,064 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,378 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 55,967 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

