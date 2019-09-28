Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holder Corda Investment Management Cut Stake; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose, Bridges Investment Management Raised by $487,087 Its Position

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 12,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 552,803 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.15 million, down from 565,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 22,528 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 17,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS)

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corporate Etf by 25,485 shares to 646,445 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 94,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB) by 5,230 shares to 323,705 shares, valued at $69.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,444 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).