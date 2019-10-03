Coca (COKE) Position Increased by Matarin Capital Management Llc; Novagold Res (NG) Share Price Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Holding by $1.41 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 281,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1.95M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca (COKE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 3,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 48,418 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 44,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $293.42. About 40,199 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Co (NYSE:CPF) by 23,552 shares to 281,437 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 48,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,335 shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 9,265 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 5,354 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.13% or 1,454 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3,173 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 60,470 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 9,388 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 2,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 10,221 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). 3,657 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Cibc Mkts reported 8,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 129,510 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $43.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 27,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).