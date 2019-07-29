Cobham PLC (LON:COB) Was Downgraded by UBS; Armistice Capital Has Increased Its Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stake

In a an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Monday, 29 July, UBS has cut Cobham PLC (LON:COB) stock to a Neutral and has set an estimated 12-month TP at GBX 165.00. UBS’s target is -3.50% from COB’s last price.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) stake by 317.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 2.09M shares as Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)’s stock declined 38.45%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.74 million shares with $19.51M value, up from 658,000 last quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $165.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 168,682 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 16/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 29/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – UPDATE ON DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 1.19% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 169.8. About 5.29 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 4.06 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC has GBX 165 highest and GBX 107 lowest target. GBX 130.33’s average target is -23.24% below currents GBX 169.8 stock price. Cobham PLC had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 28 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Tuesday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5 to “Market Perform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Northland Capital. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho.

