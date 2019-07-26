Cobblestone Capital Advisors Upped Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $303,900 as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $369.6. About 287,463 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 872,880 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

