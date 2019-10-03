Cobblestone Capital Advisors Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position; Ajo LP Cut Hanover Insurance Grp (THG) Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 29.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7,213 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 31,436 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 24,223 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 15.61M shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services

Ajo Lp decreased Hanover Insurance Grp (THG) stake by 7.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 54,533 shares as Hanover Insurance Grp (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The Ajo Lp holds 648,627 shares with $83.22 million value, down from 703,160 last quarter. Hanover Insurance Grp now has $5.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 316,326 shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,830 shares to 195,860 valued at $57.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 12,390 shares and now owns 335,788 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd holds 173,505 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 1.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Value Advisers holds 665,034 shares. Hayek Kallen reported 63,174 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 19,427 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 1.53 million shares stake. Capital Inv Counsel has invested 1.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7.11 million shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 30,140 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 13.73% above currents $53.15 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Com invested in 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Affirms Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Invests in New Digital Tools to Serve its Agent Partners and Customers – Insurance News Net” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.