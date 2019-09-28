Cobblestone Capital Advisors Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (URGN) Sellers Increased By 23.88% Their Shorts

Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had an increase of 23.88% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 1.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.88% from 886,900 shares previously. With 165,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 298,192 shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 24.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $73.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 15/03/2018 UroGen Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr $2.14; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 53.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,944 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 8,407 shares with $1.12M value, up from 5,463 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,210 shares to 10,685 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 12,390 shares and now owns 335,788 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Whitnell has 6,108 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.25% or 46,232 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Osborne Partners Cap Llc holds 2,873 shares. Conning Inc owns 318,978 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. 2,842 are owned by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 17,695 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,400 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,130 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML expects Kimberly-Clark to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.87% below currents $142.06 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14700 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

More notable recent UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UroGen: Update After Data Release – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UroGen: Questionable Clinical Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are the Shorts Right About This Clinical-Stage Pharma? – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UroGen down 6% after data presentations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UroGen Pharma (URGN) Investor Day Details Positive Clinical Updates, UGN-101 Launch Preparedness, and Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 89.74% above currents $23.98 stock price. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.