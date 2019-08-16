Cobblestone Capital Advisors Stake in Facebook (FB) Raised by $596,604; Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $345,760 as Market Value Declined

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 6.90 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $182.97. About 8.51M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.15% or 12,083 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 5,174 shares. Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 45,532 shares. Bluestein R H & Com has invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct reported 89,187 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Management stated it has 5,069 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Management reported 2.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37 shares. Matrix Asset reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0.28% or 406,821 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 6,786 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Ltd holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 456,109 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Stocks in Office Productivity â€” And How to Trade Them – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.