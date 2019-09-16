Cobblestone Capital Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased as Share Value Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Stake Upped by Crosslink Capital Inc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09M, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,690 shares to 60,931 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,287 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,944 shares to 8,407 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

