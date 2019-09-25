Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Oracle (ORCL) Position By $403,928; Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 61.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,585 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 11,566 shares with $630,000 value, down from 30,151 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $81.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 29.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7,213 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 31,436 shares with $1.79M value, up from 24,223 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42M shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 21.26 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Limited accumulated 0.55% or 607,095 shares. Cumberland Inc holds 0.12% or 6,183 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth owns 162,470 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 81,945 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,372 shares. 39,428 were accumulated by Charter Trust Co. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4,987 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 118 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 344,628 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 24,729 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 67,063 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 20,351 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.38% above currents $53.35 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $6000 target.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 19,793 shares to 105,249 valued at $12.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 2,790 shares and now owns 11,653 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard World Fds (VHT) stake by 7,385 shares to 31,718 valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) stake by 50,425 shares and now owns 103,340 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 16.80% above currents $62.93 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Ltd owns 277,781 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. S&Co has 7,263 shares. Hilton Management Llc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Natl reported 0.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 5,922 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lathrop Invest Management Corp holds 2.43% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 156,960 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,153 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 45,357 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Budros Ruhlin Roe accumulated 5,558 shares. Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cardinal Mngmt holds 242,635 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio.