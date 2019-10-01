Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Old West Investment Management Lowered Antero Resources (AR) Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 31,335 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 141,524 shares with $19.71 million value, up from 110,189 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 1.19 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stake by 87.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 23,447 shares with $129,000 value, down from 193,764 last quarter. Antero Resources Corporation now has $916.84M valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.965. About 1.40 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 740,400 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 11,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Com holds 174,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Key Gp (Cayman) Ltd reported 5.92% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rdl Fin reported 19,713 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability reported 1.79 million shares stake. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 1.71 million are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability. Ipg Investment Advsrs Lc holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $50,085. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 155.65% above currents $2.965 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Contango Oil & Gas and Taronis Technologies among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer positive on Shopify’s AR/VR tech – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,883 shares to 2,883 valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) stake by 448,570 shares and now owns 2.54M shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 9,774 shares to 315,741 valued at $37.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,830 shares and now owns 195,860 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.