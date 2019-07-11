Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Stake

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 12.67M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 275,268 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Fin Gru accumulated 0.07% or 21,285 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited owns 18,390 shares. Marathon Trading Management Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 281,749 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54.16 million shares. Tobam holds 2.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 4.03 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 13,120 were accumulated by D Scott Neal. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riverhead Mgmt Llc invested in 83,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 165,173 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meritage Management holds 0.02% or 17,000 shares. 55.77M were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn. Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 1.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,246 shares to 202,690 shares, valued at $57.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 84,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,576 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.46 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.