Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lowered Apache (APA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $9.14 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 8.11M shares traded or 71.81% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares to 191,355 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,260 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp accumulated 9,117 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 204 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.88% or 3,689 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 210,764 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 2,753 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Fin Group Inc owns 17,084 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.8% or 52,202 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation accumulated 1.3% or 6,654 shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chase Counsel accumulated 7,152 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 4.26 million shares. Sarl stated it has 7,910 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Delta Asset Limited Co Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,742 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Co reported 233,906 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 2.29M shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,820 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 93 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 99,833 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 119,973 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 1.62 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.28 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,454 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,954 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.14 million shares. Greylin Investment Mangement accumulated 107,640 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hap Trading Lc accumulated 26,064 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,746 shares to 110,189 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 20,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

