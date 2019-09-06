Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Position by $663,390

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,186 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 26,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 141,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, up from 137,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,171 shares to 11,895 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,629 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 0.97% or 16,280 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 3.77M shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 1.63% or 93,633 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 1.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,120 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.19 million shares. 19,071 are owned by Boston Advsrs Lc. Connable Office holds 0.46% or 21,515 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Cap Mgmt accumulated 60,678 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 48,173 shares. Nadler Gp Inc Inc holds 9,294 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department reported 13,849 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,514 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Com reported 3,174 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 760,563 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 34,689 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 114,129 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 91,100 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Com stated it has 14,301 shares. Hudock Limited Liability Company holds 762 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York owns 47,957 shares. Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Groesbeck Nj holds 3,495 shares. Meritage Gp LP reported 720,479 shares. 31,134 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 1.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Canandaigua Natl Bank & owns 7,438 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd reported 55,273 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.