Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increases Position in Trupanion (TRUP); Farallon Capital Management Position in Anthem (ANTM) Cut by $64.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $264.97. About 287,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The hedge fund held 212,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 191,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 165,790 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares to 4,629 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,725 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.69 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 350,000 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).