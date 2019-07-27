Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Comcast A (CMCSA) Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp A (CMCSA) by 22317.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 16,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,589 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 98,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 41,366 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 8,406 shares stake. St Germain D J Company Inc has 4.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 7.63% or 30,055 shares. White Pine Investment reported 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 209,875 are owned by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.62% or 46,573 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 189,264 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Gp reported 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Partners Ltd holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,572 shares. 34,896 are held by Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct. Parsec Financial Incorporated owns 269,991 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Ithaka Gp Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,450 shares. 131,791 are held by Rothschild Invest Il.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,629 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares to 8,360 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,615 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).