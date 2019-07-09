Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increased By $1.22 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered By $20.03 Million Its Amgen (Put) (AMGN) Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 8,746 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 110,189 shares with $15.40M value, up from 101,443 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 1.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN) stake by 35.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 189,000 shares with $35.91M value, down from 295,000 last quarter. Amgen Inc (Put) now has $110.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birmingham Company Al owns 3.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,428 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 17,301 are held by Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Commerce has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fin Advisory Service has 13,785 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 23,144 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested in 1.09% or 149,652 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,079 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com accumulated 13,015 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 4.24% stake. Bonness holds 39,038 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 2.14 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1.32% or 115,414 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 5,610 shares to 38,725 valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) stake by 111,983 shares and now owns 40,936 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares with value of $380,000 were sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 491,169 shares to 751,169 valued at $48.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) stake by 359,999 shares and now owns 480,000 shares. Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, January 28 to “In-Line”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Contravisory Management has 259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 9,182 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,795 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 38,551 shares. Stevens Management Lp owns 6,477 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Counsel Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,029 shares. Opus Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based Kcm Investment Advsrs has invested 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital City Trust Fl stated it has 5,458 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 11,993 shares. 3,410 are held by Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Chevy Chase has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

