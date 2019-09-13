Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increased American Elec Pwr (AEP) Position by $435,000; Stock Value Rose; Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 144.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 8,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 3,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 630,674 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 385.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 150,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 189,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47M, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.58 million shares. Fort LP has 27,492 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 535,721 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha stated it has 54,752 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). S R Schill Associate holds 7,517 shares. 15.02 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 12,289 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ipswich Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.05% or 1.06M shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,677 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,095 shares to 274,141 shares, valued at $38.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio C (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 316,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,987 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

