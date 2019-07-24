Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Shorts at Nike (NKE) Raised By 16.61%

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,013 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,000 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 4,987 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.15B valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $10.82 during the last trading session, reaching $368.62. About 1.60M shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had an increase of 16.61% in short interest. NKE’s SI was 10.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.61% from 8.81M shares previously. With 5.20M avg volume, 2 days are for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s short sellers to cover NKE’s short positions. The SI to Nike Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 3.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com holds 8,764 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 21,385 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 3,788 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,583 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company reported 3,852 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 0.19% stake. Nbt Bank N A, New York-based fund reported 11,450 shares. California-based Pacific Glob Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 20,274 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 60,376 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Lc holds 72,872 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Co owns 8,156 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,406 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advisors invested in 2,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) stake by 84,577 shares to 229,576 valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) stake by 122,665 shares and now owns 449,345 shares. Ishares Tr (GVI) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F. $2.30M worth of stock was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel reported 0.01% stake. 569 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Liability. Choate Advsr holds 0.09% or 18,128 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru Comm accumulated 0.08% or 2,940 shares. 26,275 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Rech And Management owns 1,743 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,056 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Co stated it has 3,229 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 48,338 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Markel Corp invested in 366,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Group has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3.97M shares. 39,922 are owned by Nbt Comml Bank N A New York. Town Country State Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co stated it has 14,430 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $12.30 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, February 4.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.11 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.78 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.