Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $675,477 as Stock Rose; Electron Capital Partners Cut Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $4.04 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86M shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 114,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

