Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Visa (V) Position by $326,508 as Stock Rose; Cerner (CERN) Stake Upped by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 117,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 119,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $184.78. About 4.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 895,198 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,970 were accumulated by Veritas Mngmt Llp. Moreover, Condor Mgmt has 0.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,643 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 12,026 are held by Tctc Lc. Bokf Na holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,754 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.09M shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aviva Public Limited Liability Com owns 1.22 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 3.06 million shares. Moreover, James Inv Research has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,575 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 278,653 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 47,557 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 25,012 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 75,035 shares to 348,178 shares, valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd owns 0.77% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 306,536 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,758 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc owns 1.96 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.76M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 8,910 shares. 12,364 are held by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Maverick Capital Limited invested in 0.04% or 53,980 shares. 8,166 are owned by Carlson Capital Mgmt. Prudential Fincl reported 305,727 shares stake. Btim reported 101,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,656 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 704,425 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 14,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.