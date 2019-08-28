Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $326,508 Its Visa (V) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Bruker (BRKR)

Among 8 analysts covering Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Bruker Corp has $57 highest and $32 lowest target. $51.25’s average target is 22.34% above currents $41.89 stock price. Bruker Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. BTIG Research maintained the shares of BRKR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, June 21. See Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) latest ratings:

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 34.94 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 530,162 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was made by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

