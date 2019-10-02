Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $2.68 Million as Market Value Rose; V F (Put) (VFC) Shareholder Walleye Trading Trimmed Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 95,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 570,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 474,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 24.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (Put) (VFC) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 15,200 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in V F Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 1.15M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,790 shares to 11,653 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,685 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTLT) by 9,500 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Call) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (Put) (NYSE:VSI).

