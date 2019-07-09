Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Trupanion (TRUP) Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Viking Fund Management Llc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 191,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 116,833 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Group has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 272,952 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability reported 25,118 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 8,202 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 14,994 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. S R Schill Associate has 6,889 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Spc Inc holds 3,402 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 4.27% or 83,965 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 108,718 shares. Hudock Gru Lc has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,876 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,892 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 12,919 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cordasco Fin Networks invested in 0.47% or 2,471 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability reported 49,016 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

