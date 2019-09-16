Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Amalgamated Bank – Class A (AMAL) Shorts Raised By 17.2%

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 50.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,255 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,695 shares with $1.77M value, up from 4,440 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $280.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Amalgamated Bank – Class A (NASDAQ:AMAL) had an increase of 17.2% in short interest. AMAL’s SI was 239,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.2% from 204,700 shares previously. With 45,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Amalgamated Bank – Class A (NASDAQ:AMAL)’s short sellers to cover AMAL’s short positions. The SI to Amalgamated Bank – Class A’s float is 1.7%. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 93,322 shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has risen 29.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking services and products to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.36 million. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans . It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.62 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IXUS) stake by 25,866 shares to 2.02M valued at $118.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 406 shares and now owns 12,722 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 989 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 2.74 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.81% or 339,628 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 292,358 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcdaniel Terry &, Texas-based fund reported 3,083 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 4.23M shares. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,075 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,057 shares. 16,517 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Invest accumulated 111,119 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Highland Management Ltd Com has 17,906 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

