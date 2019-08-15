Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $303,900 as Market Valuation Rose; As Carnival (Put) (CCL) Share Price Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Holding by $28.16 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (Put) (CCL) by 76.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 563,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 733,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.90M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $368.94. About 1.33 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.04M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $258.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Lc accumulated 35,000 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 140,381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Srb holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 12,477 shares. Raymond James Na holds 50,993 shares. Hl Fin Ser Limited Liability owns 11,909 shares. Duncker Streett Com has invested 0.23% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0% or 24 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 626,687 shares stake. Moreover, First Natl Bank And Tru Company Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,045 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 115,360 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd reported 44,897 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 98,036 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,870 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 63,293 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Two Holland America Line Ships Explore the Pristine Beauty of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific during 2019-2020 Season – GuruFocus.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces US Army Awards it $492 Million Contract for HIMARS Launchers – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 102,025 shares. Leavell reported 26,332 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 54,779 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.65% or 61,373 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ccm Advisers stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Citigroup invested in 0.07% or 228,319 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability stated it has 68 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reliance Com Of Delaware owns 3,485 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co owns 3,598 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,662 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,399 shares. Assetmark has 2,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).