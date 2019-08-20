Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Apache (APA) Holding by $431,800; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Valuation Declined While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Raised by $6.30 Million Its Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 148,615 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 1.52M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Management stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Baillie Gifford And Co holds 0.91% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 23.88M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Broadview Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 9,400 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 65,549 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 16,413 shares. Vanguard Group owns 41.77M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 19,800 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 12,719 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Franklin Resources reported 16.35 million shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 26,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 5,480 shares to 47,655 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 205,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 200,789 are held by Hallmark Mgmt. Korea reported 113,946 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 6,756 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1St Source National Bank stated it has 7,177 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 350 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,068 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 77,842 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 74,900 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 14,211 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communication invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

