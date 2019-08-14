Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Apache (APA) Stake by $431,800; Market Valuation Declined; As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Share Value Declined, Holder Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 4.16 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.61% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 3.18 million shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $546,138 activity. Hairford Matthew V had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. 5,000 shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L., worth $88,800. Lancaster David E bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365. Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock. The insider POSNER DAVID M. bought 3,650 shares worth $54,933.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces Acreage Acquisitions in BLM New Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale – Business Wire” on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Midstream Transaction Expanding San Mateo’s Operations in the Delaware Basin – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares to 386,312 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,577 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache: Time To Raid The Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report NYSE:APA – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock falls to 20-year low, Kinder Morganâ€™s drops after earnings – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Corp.: Permian Production Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Corporation Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $109,131 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Wednesday, August 7.