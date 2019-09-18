Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $768,558; Advisory Research Has Upped Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 12,722 shares with $24.09 million value, down from 13,128 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games

Advisory Research Inc increased Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stake by 28.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 16,003 shares as Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 71,477 shares with $1.42M value, up from 55,474 last quarter. Matador Resources Company now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.95% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.55M shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 28,200 shares stake. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 118 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.06 million shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 16,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co stated it has 4.09M shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 55,300 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 428,707 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 75,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,976 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Weiss Multi accumulated 155,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Advisory Research Inc decreased Main Street Capital Corp Com (NYSE:MAIN) stake by 16,780 shares to 102,078 valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coupa Software Incorporated stake by 15,981 shares and now owns 20,599 shares. Chart Industries Incorporated was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 was bought by Adams Craig N. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $33,560 worth of stock was bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Shares for $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2273.13’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 4,285 shares to 43,010 valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) stake by 16,671 shares and now owns 844,697 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Grp Inc reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes Inc reported 4,161 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 629,071 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 2.17% or 459,868 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest invested in 2.7% or 331,396 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4,200 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co holds 3.59% or 70,311 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Lc stated it has 449 shares. Bristol John W And New York holds 74,693 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 86,274 shares. Artisan Partnership stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Skylands Lc has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. 3,800 are owned by Guinness Asset Management. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 61,672 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Incorporated invested in 600 shares.