Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chou Associates Management Has Increased Holding in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by $1.44 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.32M market cap company. The stock increased 47.67% or $1.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.485. About 25.28 million shares traded or 280.52% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Will Retain the Ability to Terminate the Stay; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 353,934 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 171,576 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 10.75M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 71,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Shelton Management has 0.08% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 162 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 110,876 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 367,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Management Llc holds 0.05% or 217,055 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 841,008 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.07% or 80,129 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Inv Mgmt has 2.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 83,485 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.3% or 40,337 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 2.32% or 556,994 shares. 102,960 were reported by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.53% or 464,749 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 182,524 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust has 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 52,948 shares. Moreover, M Kraus & has 3.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,459 shares. Pure Financial Advsr Incorporated reported 2,764 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 18,291 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP reported 21,811 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,020 shares to 125,042 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 122,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

