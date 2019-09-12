Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $4.36 Million; Stock Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Held by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 31,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 141,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 110,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 3.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $295.58. About 662,922 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 5,772 shares. Westwood Grp has 1.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 686,772 shares. L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.52% or 461,035 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.24% or 13,255 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 81,181 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 6,810 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 41,693 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,469 shares. Oakwood Cap Ltd Liability Company Ca, California-based fund reported 45,734 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 264,973 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. 22,114 were reported by Trexquant L P. Gfs Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 35,551 shares. 185,102 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,790 shares to 11,653 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,088 shares to 8,241 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,658 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).