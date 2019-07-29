Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)

Among 2 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 25. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $70 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $69

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 4,124 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 141,795 shares with $15.74 million value, up from 137,671 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $264.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 88,050 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Says TreeHouse Foods’ Decision To Sell Snacks Division Could Boost Earnings, Cash Flow – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Company’s Snacks Division to Atlas Holdings LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 484 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 687,250 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 356,136 shares stake. Barclays Pcl owns 79,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eam Invsts Limited Company reported 25,668 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 4,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mcclain Value Mngmt Lc reported 6.66% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% stake. 28,890 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. 112,490 were reported by Sei Invests. 1,001 are held by Asset Management Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,713 shares. Johnson Group reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4,499 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was bought by Smith Gary Dale on Monday, May 6.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 16,616 shares to 16,848 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) stake by 8,945 shares and now owns 20,485 shares. Ishares Tr (MBB) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa holds 2.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219,184 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,503 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.21% or 31,036 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited has 12,195 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1.13% or 145,488 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 3.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 472,708 shares. Harvest Management Limited Liability Co invested 7.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.17 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 122,729 shares. Texas-based Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.47% or 51,651 shares. Roberts Glore And Il owns 7,748 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 14,698 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 1.28% or 136,118 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, March 25. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $129 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.