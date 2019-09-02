Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Chieftain Capital Management Lowered Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 4,124 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 141,795 shares with $15.74M value, up from 137,671 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 99.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64M shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Chieftain Capital Management Inc holds 18,471 shares with $470,000 value, down from 4.66M last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,020 shares to 125,042 valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,093 shares and now owns 117,571 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,521 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 101,746 shares. City Hldgs Company reported 36,071 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. 52,178 were accumulated by Dana Advsr Inc. Meyer Handelman has 30,393 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 409,701 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,634 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 18,259 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,763 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp Cap Management stated it has 19,694 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability owns 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,758 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 21,827 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,400 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24.

