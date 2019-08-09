Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $682,448; Shares Rose; As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Declined, Horan Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 392,665 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 3.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,444 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.79% or 63,245 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birch Hill Invest Llc reported 322,279 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Llc has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 78,301 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pictet North America Sa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 52,211 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 609,584 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hm Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 3,478 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company holds 1.54% or 126,188 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 52,389 shares to 828,026 shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 9,216 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 29,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 15,700 shares. Acg Wealth holds 6,707 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shellback LP has invested 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Prudential Fin invested 0.05% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Kj Harrison & Partners Inc invested in 0.45% or 20,500 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.01% or 4.80 million shares. Country Commercial Bank owns 200 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 194,561 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt accumulated 101,188 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 538,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Legal And General Plc owns 76,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.