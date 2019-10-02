Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Last Week Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 152’s average target is 5.63% above currents GBX 143.9 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 37 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 3 by Peel Hunt. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SRP in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SRP in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 160 target. See Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

01/10/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 67.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 126,172 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 59,504 shares with $4.99 million value, down from 185,676 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $206.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.40M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK

More news for Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) were recently published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Will the Serco (LON:SRP) share price keep rising? – Yahoo Finance UK” on October 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Some Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 65% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.76 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 31.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

The stock decreased 2.11% or GBX 3.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 143.9. About 653,536 shares traded. Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,255 shares to 6,695 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 9,235 shares and now owns 66,183 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 174,427 are held by Jones Lllp. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 15,171 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burgundy Asset Mgmt owns 3,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 753,052 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Community Commercial Bank Na invested 1.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 2,450 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Foster Motley Incorporated owns 13,621 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Germain D J Com invested in 19,504 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 648,894 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il invested in 0.04% or 3,353 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.15 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck’s two applications for Dificid – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts Two Applications for its DIFICID to Treat Children with Clostridium difficile Infections – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 15.49% above currents $80.74 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.