Cobblestone Capital Advisors Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $768,558 as Shares Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Its Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09 million, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.56. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $388.61. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.98 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,000 shares to 8,468 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

