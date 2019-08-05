Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $303,900; Share Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Has Upped by Trust Co Of Vermont

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 10,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $358.43. About 1.20M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ranger Mgmt Lp reported 350 shares. Gm Advisory has 3,439 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com owns 310,668 shares. Advisory Serv, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corp owns 3,300 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 1.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 155,415 are owned by Umb State Bank N A Mo. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.07% or 4.75M shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn Inc invested in 1.57% or 1.46M shares. 57,597 were accumulated by Heritage Invsts Mngmt. Invsts holds 2.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 19.08 million shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt has 3,074 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Co has 199,536 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) by 10,872 shares to 13,918 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,566 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential Fin holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 504,422 shares. Chem National Bank holds 0.27% or 7,864 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust holds 0.02% or 355 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 1.33M shares. Ipg holds 4,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 2,253 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 6 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 510 are held by Van Eck Assoc. Karp Capital Corp reported 2,763 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Alley Co Limited Liability Co reported 2.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,057 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.07 million activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.