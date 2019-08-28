Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding By $596,604; Teekay (TK) Sellers Increased By 11.4% Their Shorts

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) had an increase of 11.4% in short interest. TK’s SI was 9.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.4% from 8.92M shares previously. With 720,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s short sellers to cover TK’s short positions. The SI to Teekay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 517,427 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21

More notable recent Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 92% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE:TK) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. The company has market cap of $347.36 million. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Instagram Slow Snapchat’s User Growth … Again? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.