Coatue Management Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $155.10 Million; Wealth Architects Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320 as Stock Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8334.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 3.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.22 million, up from 45,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 18.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $338.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,918 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.21% or 236,260 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 1.28 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kames Capital Public Ltd Llc has 225,598 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 57,001 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 4.42 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dalal Street Ltd Liability Com reported 1.70 million shares or 26.52% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameriprise Fin owns 9.75M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 361,648 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Capital Investments Lc holds 31.29% or 703,430 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation Advisors owns 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,128 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank reported 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,039 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. Carnegie Asset Ltd holds 209,815 shares. The New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Co has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sentinel Tru Lba holds 0.29% or 5,623 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Lc has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,708 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 223,101 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 13.54M shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. 1.18 million are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Corp. Sather Gru holds 3,920 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 34,000 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Bruce invested in 3.65% or 98,300 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.