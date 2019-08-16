Coatue Management Upped Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Mobile Mini (MINI) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 80 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 60 sold and reduced stock positions in Mobile Mini Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 442.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 913,339 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $292.67 million value, up from 206,244 last quarter. Intuit now has $70.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $271.36. About 648,549 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

The stock increased 2.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 395,820 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Headed into Major Zone at 7510.25 to 7382.50 – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX futures fall on lower crude prices – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.9% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.01 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -5.96% below currents $271.36 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by UBS. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where to Focus When Intuit Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.