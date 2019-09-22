Coatue Management Upped Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding by $1.25 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Holding in Visa Class A (V) Cut by $885,068 as Stock Value Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 184.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 78,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 120,930 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 42,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 2.71M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch CFR to Ba3 From B1; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Sales Rose 19% to $709.2M; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch FY18 Openings Include 11 in U.S., 10 International; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (NYSE:FLR) by 13,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2.06 million shares to 406,300 shares, valued at $67.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,083 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).